Newmark Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) on Friday reported earnings of $45.4 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) on Friday reported earnings of $45.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 55 cents per share.

The provider of commercial real estate services posted revenue of $888.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $61.2 million, or 34 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.75 billion.

Newmark Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.40 to $1.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NMRK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NMRK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.