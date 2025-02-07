Newell Brands: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) on Friday reported a loss of $54 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) on Friday reported a loss of $54 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, were 16 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The consumer products company posted revenue of $1.95 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.97 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $216 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $7.6 million.

Newell Brands expects full-year earnings in the range of 70 cents to 76 cents per share.

