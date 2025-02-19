New York Mortgage Trust: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $31.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 44 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $118.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $26.7 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $62 million, or $1.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $83.9 million.

