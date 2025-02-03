New Jersey Resources: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALL, N.J. (AP) — WALL, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) on Monday reported profit of $131.3 million…

WALL, N.J. (AP) — WALL, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Resources Corp. (NJR) on Monday reported profit of $131.3 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Wall, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.31 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.29 per share.

The energy services holding company posted revenue of $488.4 million in the period.

New Jersey Resources expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.05 to $3.20 per share.

