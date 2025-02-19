New Gold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — New Gold Inc. (NGD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $55.1 million. The Toronto-based…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — New Gold Inc. (NGD) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $55.1 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The gold mining company posted revenue of $262.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $102.6 million, or 14 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $924.5 million.

