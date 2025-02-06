Live Radio
Neurocrine: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 6, 2025, 4:27 PM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $103.1 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of $1 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $627.7 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $628.7 million.

