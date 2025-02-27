NetApp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — NetApp Inc. (NTAP) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — NetApp Inc. (NTAP) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $299 million.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $1.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were $1.91 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.91 per share.

The data storage company posted revenue of $1.64 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.69 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, NetApp expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.84 to $1.94.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.65 billion to $1.8 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter.

NetApp expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.17 to $7.27 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.64 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTAP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTAP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.