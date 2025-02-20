Net Investment Income Tax: Impact on High-Net-Worth Portfolios

When they file their returns this year, high-income taxpayers should be prepared for an additional hit. The net investment income…

When they file their returns this year, high-income taxpayers should be prepared for an additional hit. The net investment income tax (NIIT) has been around for more than a decade, but it’s not as well known as other federal levies on investment earnings. This leaves some taxpayers unaware of its impact.

In addition, many taxpayers assume they won’t be affected until they sell an investment or receive a year-end tax bill, only to realize their gains, dividends or rental income push them over the threshold.

Understanding the NIIT’s reach helps avoid surprises.

“NIIT is like an unwelcome plus-one at the tax party,” says Brian Colvert, CEO of Bonfire Financial in Colorado Springs, Colorado. “You might not realize it’s coming until it shows up on your return. It’s an extra 3.8% tax on investment income, including capital gains, dividends and rental income, aimed at higher earners to help fund Medicare.”

The tax does not cover income from wages or self-employment, Social Security benefits, tax-exempt interest or qualified retirement plan distributions.

Who Is Affected By the Net Investment Income Tax?

Taxpayers subject to the NIIT have modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) that exceeds these thresholds:

— $200,000 for single filer or head of household.

— $250,000 for married filing jointly or qualifying surviving spouse.

— $125,000 for married filing separately.

“Generally, higher-income taxpayers will end up paying some NIIT each year as they usually have higher wages and some investment income,” says Crystal Stranger, CEO of Optic Tax in Boulder, Colorado. She adds that the NIIT can also kick in if a taxpayer has a year with a big capital gain triggered by an event such as cashing in employee stock options or selling a property.

“In those years it can end up being a very expensive tax,” Stranger says.

NIIT Not Indexed to Inflation

Unlike other taxes, NIIT levels don’t change as inflation rises. Its income thresholds remain fixed. Over time, that means more taxpayers become subject to NIIT.

“The main issue is bracket creep,” says Doug Carey, chartered financial analyst, founder and president of WealthTrace in Zionsville, Indiana.

Bracket creep occurs when inflation increases income, pushing taxpayers into higher tax brackets. That results in higher tax rates without an actual increase in real purchasing power.

Incomes have risen since the MAGI levels for the NIIT were established in 2013.

“The problem with this is that as wages and investment incomes naturally rise due to inflation, more and more people who were not originally intended to pay this tax will be paying it,” Carey says.

Colvert uses an example of movie ticket prices to illustrate NIIT’s effects.

“Imagine if movie tickets still cost $5, but only people who bought ‘luxury’ $10 tickets got taxed extra,” he says.

Fast-forward a decade, and now everyone is paying $10 for a ticket because of inflation, but the tax rules haven’t changed.

“That’s the NIIT in a nutshell. Without inflation adjustments, more and more folks are getting caught in its net, whether they were the original target or not,” he says.

NIIT May Disincentivize Investing

The lack of inflation indexation also means there is a disincentive to invest in general, Carey adds.

Because the NIIT targets investment income, those who pay this tax might shift investments or sell assets earlier than planned to avoid the tax, Carey says.

“This type of tax distorts investment behavior and can lead to overall lower economic growth,” he adds.

How Can Investors Reduce the NIIT’s Impact?

Naturally, investors want to minimize the effects of the NIIT, as it adds an extra 3.8% on top of regular capital gains and dividend taxes, cutting into overall returns.

Investors may be able to mitigate the effects of the NIIT by reducing their MAGI, reducing their investment income or both.

Strategies to reduce MAGI include contributing to pre-tax retirement accounts, such as traditional IRAs or 401(k) plans, limiting conversions to Roth IRAs when close to the NIIT threshold and using installment sales for investment assets.

“Reducing investment income could be achieved by harvesting unrealized losses in an investment portfolio, investing in municipal bonds and limiting income-producing investment products, among other strategies,” says Nate Hanft, senior vice president and financial advisor at Wealth Enhancement Group in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Another way to minimize the effects of the NIIT is to delay income, such as year-end bonuses or capital gains, to stay below the threshold in a given year, says Carey. Investors can also use the strategy of harvesting capital losses to offset taxable gains and lower their MAGI.

“Another good strategy is to shift to more tax-efficient investments such as index funds and ETFs,” Carey says. “These funds have lower turnover, which results in lower taxable distributions than funds which are actively managed.”

He adds that investing in tax-managed funds, which are structured to minimize taxable distributions, can also be a way of reducing MAGI.

