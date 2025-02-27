NCR Voyix: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — NCR Voyix Corporation (VYX) on Thursday reported a loss of $14 million in its…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — NCR Voyix Corporation (VYX) on Thursday reported a loss of $14 million in its fourth quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 8 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The maker of ATMs and other hardware and software to handle payments posted revenue of $682 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $672.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $943 million, or $6.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.83 billion.

NCR Voyix expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.58 billion to $2.65 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VYX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VYX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.