Natural Health Trends: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) on Wednesday reported…

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $176,000 in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rolling Hills Estates, California-based company said it had profit of 2 cents.

The direct selling company posted revenue of $10.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $572,000, or 5 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $43 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NHTC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NHTC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.