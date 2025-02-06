Natural Grocers: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) on Thursday reported net income…

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. (NGVC) on Thursday reported net income of $9.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lakewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 43 cents.

The retailer of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements posted revenue of $330.2 million in the period.

Natural Grocers expects full-year earnings to be $1.57 to $1.65 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NGVC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NGVC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.