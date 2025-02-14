Natural Alternatives: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Natural Alternatives International Inc. (NAII) on Friday reported a loss of $2.2…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — Natural Alternatives International Inc. (NAII) on Friday reported a loss of $2.2 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents.

The nutritional supplements manufacturer posted revenue of $34.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NAII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NAII

