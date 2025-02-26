National Vision: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $28.6…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $28.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The discount optical retailer and eye care provider posted revenue of $437.3 million in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $28.5 million, or 36 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.82 billion.

National Vision expects full-year earnings in the range of 52 cents to 64 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.9 billion to $1.96 billion.

