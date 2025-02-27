National HealthCare: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) on Thursday reported profit of $6.1 million in…

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — National HealthCare Corp. (NHC) on Thursday reported profit of $6.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Murfreesboro, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.66 per share.

The nursing home and assisted living company posted revenue of $369.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $101.9 million, or $6.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.31 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NHC

