National Bank of Canada: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) — MONTREAL (AP) — National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $701.6 million.

The Montreal-based bank said it had earnings of $1.96 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.06 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.88 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $5.11 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $2.24 billion, also beating Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTIOF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTIOF

