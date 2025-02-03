Napco: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) on Monday reported net income of $10.5…

AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — AMITYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) on Monday reported net income of $10.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Amityville, New York-based company said it had net income of 28 cents per share.

The security products and software company posted revenue of $42.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NSSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NSSC

