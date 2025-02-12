Nabors: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $53.7 million…

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $53.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of $6.67.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.86 per share.

The drilling contractor posted revenue of $738.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $729.8 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $730.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $176.1 million, or $22.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.93 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NBR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.