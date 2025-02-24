Myriad: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) on Monday reported a loss of…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) on Monday reported a loss of $42.5 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $210.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $127.3 million, or $1.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $837.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Myriad expects its results to range from a loss of 8 cents per share to a loss of 4 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $196 million to $204 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Myriad expects full-year earnings in the range of 7 cents to 11 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $840 million to $860 million.

