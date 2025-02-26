MYR: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $16 million in…

THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — THORNTON, Colo. (AP) — MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) on Wednesday reported earnings of $16 million in its fourth quarter.

The Thornton, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 99 cents per share.

The electrical construction services provider posted revenue of $829.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $30.3 million, or $1.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.36 billion.

