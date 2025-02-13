MVB Financial: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) on Thursday reported profit of $9.4 million in…

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — MVB Financial Corp. (MVBF) on Thursday reported profit of $9.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fairmont, West Virginia-based company said it had net income of 72 cents.

The company posted revenue of $64.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $46.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20.1 million, or $1.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $152.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MVBF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MVBF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.