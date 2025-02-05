Murphy USA: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — EL DORADO, Ark. (AP) — Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $142.5 million.

The El Dorado, Arkansas-based company said it had net income of $6.96 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.43 per share.

The gasoline station operator posted revenue of $4.71 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.88 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $502.5 million, or $24.11 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.24 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MUSA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MUSA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.