MSG Entertainment: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSGE) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $75.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.56.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.16 per share.

The live entertainment company posted revenue of $407.4 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $400.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSGE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSGE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.