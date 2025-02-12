MSA Safety: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $87.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $2.22. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.25 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.22 per share.

The maker of safety products posted revenue of $499.7 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $517.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $285 million, or $7.21 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.81 billion.

