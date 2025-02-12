Mr Cooper: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $204…

COPPELL, Texas (AP) — COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $204 million.

The Coppell, Texas-based company said it had net income of $3.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.73 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.58 per share.

The reinsurance company posted revenue of $654 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $585.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $669 million, or $10.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.23 billion.

