Motorola: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $611 million. On…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $611 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $3.56. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $4.04 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.86 per share.

The communications equipment maker posted revenue of $3.01 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.58 billion, or $9.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.82 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Motorola expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.98 to $3.03.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.64 to $14.74 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.