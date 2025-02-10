Live Radio
Motorcar Parts: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

February 10, 2025, 8:17 AM

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) on Monday reported earnings of $2.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Torrance, California-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The maker of remanufactured vehicle alternators and starters posted revenue of $186.2 million in the period.

