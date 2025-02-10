Motorcar Parts: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) on Monday reported earnings of $2.3…

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) on Monday reported earnings of $2.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Torrance, California-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The maker of remanufactured vehicle alternators and starters posted revenue of $186.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MPAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MPAA

