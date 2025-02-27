Mosaic: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mosaic Co. (MOS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $169 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 53 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 45 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The fertilizer maker posted revenue of $2.82 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.93 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $174 million, or 55 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $11.12 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MOS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MOS

