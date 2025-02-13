Mortgages Under Trump: What Happens if He Privatizes Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac?

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are government-sponsored enterprises, or GSEs, that support the mortgage market by buying loans from mortgage…

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are government-sponsored enterprises, or GSEs, that support the mortgage market by buying loans from mortgage lenders, bundling them into mortgage-backed securities and selling them to investors. This increases the availability and affordability of mortgages and standardizes industry guidelines. But the Trump administration wants to privatize Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which could radically change the mortgage experience for consumers.

Mortgages Under Trump: What’s Happening to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac?

If you have a home loan or are pursuing one, chances are that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were or will be involved with that loan.

Understanding Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

Fannie Mae, the Federal National Mortgage Association, and Freddie Mac, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., play a crucial role in making homeownership more accessible. They help ensure stability and liquidity in the housing market by purchasing mortgages from lenders, pooling them into mortgage-backed securities, selling those securities to investors and guaranteeing payment to those investors. In fact, they are the largest purchasers of home loans in the U.S. mortgage market.

“When banks lend you money to buy a house, they don’t have unlimited cash. They need to free up money to lend to more people, which is where Fannie and Freddie step in,” says Steven Glick, mortgage sales director for HomeAbroad, a fintech platform that provides mortgage solutions for foreign real estate buyers. “This process keeps the housing market stable by making sure there’s always money available for people looking to purchase a home. Without them, getting a mortgage would be harder and way more expensive.”

Fannie and Freddie establish guidelines that loans must meet, or conform to, in order to be sold through the GSEs. That’s why Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac mortgages are called conforming loans.

“The key differences between the two are subtle. Fannie Mae typically focuses on working with larger commercial banks, while Freddie Mac traditionally partners more with smaller banks and credit unions,” says Reed Letson, branch manager and owner of Elevation Mortgage. “Both follow similar guidelines for loan approval, including credit score requirements, debt-to-income ratios and maximum loan limits.”

Why Trump Wants to Privatize Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae

Freddie and Fannie were privately held companies operating independently before 2008. After the housing market crashed that year, they were placed into a conservatorship, where they have remained. This was intended to be a temporary measure, effective only until Freddie and Fannie could repay their Treasury loans and operate independently again, but this journey has taken much longer than anticipated.

The plan to get the GSEs out of government control has been underway for years. As part of this effort, the Treasury Housing Reform Plan was introduced in 2019, outlining measures to recapitalize the GSEs, scale back government support and shrink their market presence.

“Privatizing the GSEs could be seen as a huge potential success for investors and unfinished business for the Trump administration, since the last time GSE reform was actively pursued was the second half of the first Trump presidency,” says Kenon Chen, executive vice president of strategy and growth at Clear Capital, a real estate valuation company. “Privatization is also consistent with the Trump administration’s efforts to reduce regulation and the scope of government oversight.”

How Privatization Would Change Mortgages

Many experts agree that privatizing Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae could significantly alter the way these GSEs function and the overall mortgage market.

“If privatized, these institutions would operate like private companies without government backing. This would lead to stricter lending requirements and potentially higher mortgage rates, as they would need to generate higher returns for shareholders,” Letson says. “Also, private lenders may be more prone to taking excessive risks during boom times, as we witnessed during the 2008 financial crisis. Without proper oversight, some lenders may offer loan products that borrowers don’t fully understand.”

Dennis Shirshikov, an adjunct professor of economics at The City University of New York and real estate investor, says privatization may be a good thing but could also give consumers whiplash.

“Privatization would fundamentally transform the operational model of these entities by shifting their oversight from a government-backed framework to one governed by market forces, thereby subjecting them to the full weight of competitive pressures and risk assessments,” Shirshikov says. “This could lead to mortgage rates that more directly reflect market conditions and may even introduce periods of volatility as the new risk paradigms settle.”

Privatization could trigger increased innovation and greater market participation, resulting in more competitive mortgage pricing, says Ralph DiBugnara, founder of Home Qualified, a digital resource for real estate buyers and sellers.

“They may be able to create more products with larger reach to more customers,” he says. Without federal restrictions, DiBugnarra says, Fannie and Freddie “will have more freedom to go outside of the box.”

Trump Mortgage Rates: What the Experts Say

Many experts say mortgage interest rates under Trump could spike if the GSEs are privatized. How much impact might consumers see?

How Rates Would Be Affected

Glick says mortgage rates could jump by 0.5 to 1 percentage point almost immediately following Fannie and Freddie privatization.

“Right now, we are seeing 30-year fixed rates around 6.96%. But if privatization happens, that could easily hit 7.5% or even 8% in the first year,” Glick says. “Over time, rates could stabilize, but only if private investors step in to replace the security that government backing provides today. If the transition is messy, rates could go even higher, and that would seriously impact home affordability.”

Letson aligns with Glick’s rate predictions, also foreseeing a rate jump of 1 percentage point or higher within the first six to 12 months of privatization. After two to three years, however, he expects the market would adjust as private competition increases.

Shirshikov says within the first six to twelve months of privatization, mortgage rates could increase by approximately 0.25 to 0.5 percentage points as the market recalibrates to new risk assessments. “Over a subsequent two- to three-year period, if market conditions stabilize and competition spurs efficiency, there is a possibility for rates to moderate, potentially declining by 0.1 to 0.2 (percentage points) from their post-privatization highs,” he says.

Why Trump Mortgage Changes May Not Happen

Whether you are a prospective first-time homebuyer, a move-up shopper or a homeowner seeking to refinance, it’s normal to be concerned about the prospects of privatization and its likely effect on mortgage rates. But how realistic is it that Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae will be privatized anytime soon — or ever?

What the Experts Predict

Consider that privatization faces significant hurdles.

Letson believes full privatization is unlikely in the near term, as the GSEs — which currently back roughly $7 trillion in mortgages — are too important to housing market stability.

“Any major disruption could severely impact housing affordability and market access. It’s crucial for this government backing to maintain competitive interest rates for homebuyers,” says Letson. Also, “There is no clear consensus on a viable private-sector alternative that could maintain market stability while protecting taxpayers. The complexity of unwinding the current system, combined with political disagreements about reform approaches, creates significant implementation challenges.”

That’s why he and many others expect continued incremental reforms instead of full privatization.

DiBugnara disagrees.

“I do believe privatization is coming. This has been talked about for years, and when Fannie and Freddie were put into this government conservatorship, it was never meant to be permanent,” DiBugnara says. “The plan was always for them to become private companies again once they were healthy.”

What Should Borrowers Do?

That begs an important question: If you’re planning to pursue a home purchase or refinance in the near future, how should you proceed, considering a possible privatization of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac?

“The process to exit conservatorship could easily take a couple of years to achieve at minimum, so there is quite a bit of change that could happen in the market between now and then,” says Chen. “Borrowers would benefit more from timing a purchase based on their own financial readiness and goals rather than focusing too much on the potential privatization at this time.”

Shirshikov says in light of potential market volatility, it may be beneficial to lock in favorable mortgage rates when possible and maintain a conservative borrowing strategy to cushion against unforeseen shifts. “I once advised a family in a volatile market to secure a rate lock when conditions were stable, which ultimately provided them a strategic advantage during periods of uncertainty,” he says.

“Stay within your financial comfort zone, regardless of maximum qualification amounts, and save for a down payment,” says Letson.

Lastly, don’t panic or make rash financing decisions based on what you may read in the news.

“The media will always speculate about what could happen,” says Glick. “But the best buyers can do is focus on their personal financial situation.”

