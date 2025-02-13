Moody’s: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moody’s Corp. (MCO) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $395 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $2.17. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to $2.62 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.60 per share.

The credit ratings agency posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.7 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.06 billion, or $11.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.09 billion.

Moody’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $14 to $14.50 per share.

