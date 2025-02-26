Montrose Environmental: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) on Wednesday reported…

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (MEG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $28.2 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the North Little Rock, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of 90 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 29 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $189.1 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $187.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $62.3 million, or $2.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $696.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MEG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MEG

