Monolithic: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) — Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (MPWR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.45 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Kirkland, Washington-based company said it had net income of $29.88. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.09 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.01 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $621.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $610.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.79 billion, or $36.59 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.21 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Monolithic said it expects revenue in the range of $610 million to $630 million.

