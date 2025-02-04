Mondelez: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.75 billion. The…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $1.75 billion.

The Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.30 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 65 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 66 cents per share.

The maker of Oreo cookies, Cadbury chocolate and Trident gum posted revenue of $9.6 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.69 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.61 billion, or $3.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $36.44 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDLZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDLZ

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.