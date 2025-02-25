Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
John Handley 69, Sherando 45
Paul VI 58, Gonzaga College, D.C. 54
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 1=
Region A=
Quarterfinal=
Lancaster 55, Northampton 42
Mathews 57, Westmoreland County 54
Middlesex 66, Chincoteague 37
Northumberland 69, Essex 54
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Altavista 75, Rappahannock County 51
Brunswick 48, Sussex Central 46
Franklin 65, Buffalo Gap 40
William Campbell 59, Cumberland 56
Region D=
First Round=
Twin Springs 84, Twin Valley 34
Class 3=
Region A=
First Round=
I. C. Norcom High School 77, Grafton 55
Lafayette 62, Tabb 44
Lakeland (VA) 70, Colonial Heights 61
Petersburg 71, York 45
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Liberty Christian 74, Wilson Memorial 53
Spotswood 68, Alleghany 57
Staunton 75, Heritage (Lynchburg) 67
Western Albemarle 65, Monticello 42
Class 4=
Region B=
First Round=
Caroline 70, Dinwiddie 64
Courtland 56, Patrick Henry 30
Hanover 57, Huguenot 54
Powhatan 65, Henrico 63
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
GW-Danville 68, Salem 59
Millbrook 59, Charlottesville 50
Class 5=
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Albemarle 73, James River 68
J.R. Tucker 54, William Fleming 49
Lloyd Bird 54, Hermitage 49
Mills Godwin 62, Patrick Henry 45
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Potomac Falls 68, Briar Woods 56
Stone Bridge 65, Massaponax 62
Class 6=
Region C=
First Round=
James Robinson 72, Mount Vernon 57
Lake Braddock 63, TJ-Alexandria 33
South County 83, Justice 46
West Springfield 85, Annandale 79, OT
