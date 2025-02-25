Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= John Handley 69, Sherando 45 Paul VI 58, Gonzaga College, D.C. 54 VHSL Playoffs= Class 1= Region…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

John Handley 69, Sherando 45

Paul VI 58, Gonzaga College, D.C. 54

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 1=

Region A=

Quarterfinal=

Lancaster 55, Northampton 42

Mathews 57, Westmoreland County 54

Middlesex 66, Chincoteague 37

Northumberland 69, Essex 54

Region B=

Quarterfinal=

Altavista 75, Rappahannock County 51

Brunswick 48, Sussex Central 46

Franklin 65, Buffalo Gap 40

William Campbell 59, Cumberland 56

Region D=

First Round=

Twin Springs 84, Twin Valley 34

Class 3=

Region A=

First Round=

I. C. Norcom High School 77, Grafton 55

Lafayette 62, Tabb 44

Lakeland (VA) 70, Colonial Heights 61

Petersburg 71, York 45

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

Liberty Christian 74, Wilson Memorial 53

Spotswood 68, Alleghany 57

Staunton 75, Heritage (Lynchburg) 67

Western Albemarle 65, Monticello 42

Class 4=

Region B=

First Round=

Caroline 70, Dinwiddie 64

Courtland 56, Patrick Henry 30

Hanover 57, Huguenot 54

Powhatan 65, Henrico 63

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

GW-Danville 68, Salem 59

Millbrook 59, Charlottesville 50

Class 5=

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

Albemarle 73, James River 68

J.R. Tucker 54, William Fleming 49

Lloyd Bird 54, Hermitage 49

Mills Godwin 62, Patrick Henry 45

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Potomac Falls 68, Briar Woods 56

Stone Bridge 65, Massaponax 62

Class 6=

Region C=

First Round=

James Robinson 72, Mount Vernon 57

Lake Braddock 63, TJ-Alexandria 33

South County 83, Justice 46

West Springfield 85, Annandale 79, OT

