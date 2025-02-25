Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop McNamara, Md. 61, Bishop Ireton 51
Charlottesville 78, Millbrook 42
Eastside 68, Twin Valley 28
Fredericksburg Homeschool 61, St. Michael 40
VHSL Playoffs=
Class 1=
Region B=
Quarterfinal=
Brunswick 51, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 15
Buffalo Gap 64, Altavista 27
Rappahannock County 80, Franklin 21
William Campbell 56, Cumberland 49
Class 3=
Region A=
First Round=
Heritage 61, Lakeland (VA) 35
Lake Taylor 61, York 21
New Kent 42, Petersburg 29
Tabb 65, Colonial Heights 47
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Broadway 65, Wilson Memorial 63
East Rockingham 46, Liberty Christian 43
Spotswood 54, Turner Ashby 33
Western Albemarle 71, Alleghany 38
Class 4=
Region B=
First Round=
Mechanicsville 45, Eastern View 36
Powhatan 57, Patrick Henry 31
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
E.C. Glass 59, GW-Danville 28
John Handley 47, James Wood 38
Class 5=
Region C=
Quarterfinal=
Lloyd Bird 71, Matoaca 52
Mills Godwin 53, Douglas Freeman 25
Patrick Henry 69, Louisa 37
William Fleming 58, J.R. Tucker 14
Region D=
Quarterfinal=
Briar Woods 31, Massaponax 24
Lightridge 50, Riverside 44
Class 6=
Region C=
First Round=
C. G. Woodson 60, Falls Church 41
TJ-Alexandria 55, Alexandria City 43
West Potomac 62, Justice 25
West Springfield 54, Mount Vernon 23
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
