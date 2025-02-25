Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bishop McNamara, Md. 61, Bishop Ireton 51 Charlottesville 78, Millbrook 42 Eastside 68, Twin Valley 28 Fredericksburg…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop McNamara, Md. 61, Bishop Ireton 51

Charlottesville 78, Millbrook 42

Eastside 68, Twin Valley 28

Fredericksburg Homeschool 61, St. Michael 40

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 1=

Region B=

Quarterfinal=

Brunswick 51, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 15

Buffalo Gap 64, Altavista 27

Rappahannock County 80, Franklin 21

William Campbell 56, Cumberland 49

Class 3=

Region A=

First Round=

Heritage 61, Lakeland (VA) 35

Lake Taylor 61, York 21

New Kent 42, Petersburg 29

Tabb 65, Colonial Heights 47

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

Broadway 65, Wilson Memorial 63

East Rockingham 46, Liberty Christian 43

Spotswood 54, Turner Ashby 33

Western Albemarle 71, Alleghany 38

Class 4=

Region B=

First Round=

Mechanicsville 45, Eastern View 36

Powhatan 57, Patrick Henry 31

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

E.C. Glass 59, GW-Danville 28

John Handley 47, James Wood 38

Class 5=

Region C=

Quarterfinal=

Lloyd Bird 71, Matoaca 52

Mills Godwin 53, Douglas Freeman 25

Patrick Henry 69, Louisa 37

William Fleming 58, J.R. Tucker 14

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Briar Woods 31, Massaponax 24

Lightridge 50, Riverside 44

Class 6=

Region C=

First Round=

C. G. Woodson 60, Falls Church 41

TJ-Alexandria 55, Alexandria City 43

West Potomac 62, Justice 25

West Springfield 54, Mount Vernon 23

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.