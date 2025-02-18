Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 53, Lee High 40 Alleghany 68, James River 37 Atlee 71, Patrick Henry 33 Bland County…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 53, Lee High 40

Alleghany 68, James River 37

Atlee 71, Patrick Henry 33

Bland County 52, Grayson County 43

Blue Ridge School 83, Fishburne Military 22

Broadwater Academy 57, Gateway Christian 38

Bruton 56, Lafayette 53

Caroline 48, Culpeper 46

Cave Spring 54, Blacksburg 47

Chincoteague 52, Nandua 50

Colonial Forge 48, Massaponax 45

Cosby 58, James River 54

Courtland 64, Eastern View 59

Dan River 54, Chatham 48

East Rockingham 65, Turner Ashby 50

Eastern Montgomery 61, Craig County 30

Eastside 49, Twin Springs 33

Flint Hill 89, St Andrew’s, Md. 68

GW-Danville 86, Martinsville 55

Grafton 53, Jamestown 50

Hanover 87, RHSA 41

Heritage (Lynchburg) 62, Rustburg 56

Highland Springs 93, Armstrong 33

Highland-Monterey 48, Bath County 30

Holston 73, Honaker 30

J.I. Burton 50, Thomas Walker 43

James Robinson 62, Fairfax 50

John Handley 75, Liberty-Bealeton 39

John Marshall 116, St. Michael 85

King’s Fork High School 111, Great Bridge 33

Liberty-Bedford 83, Altavista 73

Lloyd Bird 57, Huguenot 44

Lord Botetourt 81, Franklin County 63

Maret, D.C. 53, Potomac School 41

Mechanicsville High School 71, Spotsylvania 65

Meridian High School 90, Skyline 81

Millbrook 69, Sherando 57

Nelson County 65, Appomattox 63

Northwood 52, Rural Retreat 42

Oscar Smith 80, Grassfield 44

Petersburg 58, Dinwiddie 54

Phoebus 68, Gloucester 53

Riverbend 57, Brooke Point 54

Riverheads 64, Buffalo Gap 55

Roanoke Valley Christian 54, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 43

Salem 67, Pulaski County 54

Smithfield 60, York 30

Staunton River 51, Christiansburg 50

Stuarts Draft 53, Wilson Memorial 38

Thomas Dale 65, Matoaca 56

Union 50, John Battle 42

Wakefield Country Day 73, Mountain View Christian Academy 52

Warhill 63, Tabb 56

Waynesboro 63, Fort Defiance 59

Woodside 83, Warwick 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

