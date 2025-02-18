Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 53, Lee High 40
Alleghany 68, James River 37
Atlee 71, Patrick Henry 33
Bland County 52, Grayson County 43
Blue Ridge School 83, Fishburne Military 22
Broadwater Academy 57, Gateway Christian 38
Bruton 56, Lafayette 53
Caroline 48, Culpeper 46
Cave Spring 54, Blacksburg 47
Chincoteague 52, Nandua 50
Colonial Forge 48, Massaponax 45
Cosby 58, James River 54
Courtland 64, Eastern View 59
Dan River 54, Chatham 48
East Rockingham 65, Turner Ashby 50
Eastern Montgomery 61, Craig County 30
Eastside 49, Twin Springs 33
Flint Hill 89, St Andrew’s, Md. 68
GW-Danville 86, Martinsville 55
Grafton 53, Jamestown 50
Hanover 87, RHSA 41
Heritage (Lynchburg) 62, Rustburg 56
Highland Springs 93, Armstrong 33
Highland-Monterey 48, Bath County 30
Holston 73, Honaker 30
J.I. Burton 50, Thomas Walker 43
James Robinson 62, Fairfax 50
John Handley 75, Liberty-Bealeton 39
John Marshall 116, St. Michael 85
King’s Fork High School 111, Great Bridge 33
Liberty-Bedford 83, Altavista 73
Lloyd Bird 57, Huguenot 44
Lord Botetourt 81, Franklin County 63
Maret, D.C. 53, Potomac School 41
Mechanicsville High School 71, Spotsylvania 65
Meridian High School 90, Skyline 81
Millbrook 69, Sherando 57
Nelson County 65, Appomattox 63
Northwood 52, Rural Retreat 42
Oscar Smith 80, Grassfield 44
Petersburg 58, Dinwiddie 54
Phoebus 68, Gloucester 53
Riverbend 57, Brooke Point 54
Riverheads 64, Buffalo Gap 55
Roanoke Valley Christian 54, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 43
Salem 67, Pulaski County 54
Smithfield 60, York 30
Staunton River 51, Christiansburg 50
Stuarts Draft 53, Wilson Memorial 38
Thomas Dale 65, Matoaca 56
Union 50, John Battle 42
Wakefield Country Day 73, Mountain View Christian Academy 52
Warhill 63, Tabb 56
Waynesboro 63, Fort Defiance 59
Woodside 83, Warwick 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.