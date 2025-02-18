Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany 45, Radford 41 Appomattox 42, Nelson County 30 Arcadia 55, Northampton 18 Atlee 47, Patrick Henry…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany 45, Radford 41

Appomattox 42, Nelson County 30

Arcadia 55, Northampton 18

Atlee 47, Patrick Henry 28

Bath County 42, Craig County 38

Blacksburg 52, Cave Spring 24

Bland County 53, Grayson County 43

Broadway 72, Harrisonburg 61

Buffalo Gap 60, Riverheads 30

Chatham 60, Dan River 27

Christiansburg 57, Carroll County 51

Colonial Forge 54, Stafford 47

Courtland 52, Eastern View 42

Culpeper 83, Caroline 37

E.C. Glass 52, Jefferson Forest 50

East Rockingham 47, Turner Ashby 41

Gloucester 46, Phoebus 28

Good Counsel, Md. 54, Bishop O’Connell 50

Grafton 67, Warhill 60

Hampton Christian 74, Portsmouth Christian 39

Hermitage 46, Varina 42

Highland Springs 39, Mills Godwin 36

Holston 39, Patrick Henry 34

Hopewell 71, Prince George 23

James River 53, Floyd County 52

King’s Fork High School 60, Great Bridge 28

Lafayette 58, Poquoson 47

Liberty Christian 56, Va. Episcopal 49

Lightridge 47, Independence 35

Lloyd Bird 69, Clover Hill 23

Lord Botetourt 62, Franklin County 10

Louisa 66, Spotsylvania 39

Maret, D.C. 63, Potomac School 59

Mechanicsville High School 65, Colonial Heights 22

Midlothian 58, Huguenot 16

Nandua 47, Chincoteague 29

Paul VI Catholic High School 62, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 59

Ridgeview 65, Lee High 21

Riverbend 42, Massaponax 38

Rustburg 42, Heritage (Lynchburg) 22

Salem 69, Pulaski County 36

Salem-Va. Beach 67, Kempsville 16

Sherando 46, Millbrook 45

Skyline 54, Meridian High School 40

Stuarts Draft 45, Wilson Memorial 43

Thomas Dale 73, Matoaca 37

West Springfield 44, Lake Braddock 38

Westmoreland County 58, Rappahannock 20

Westover Christian 49, Ridgeview Christian 36

William Fleming 78, Northside 36

Woodside 48, Warwick 42

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.