Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany 45, Radford 41
Appomattox 42, Nelson County 30
Arcadia 55, Northampton 18
Atlee 47, Patrick Henry 28
Bath County 42, Craig County 38
Blacksburg 52, Cave Spring 24
Bland County 53, Grayson County 43
Broadway 72, Harrisonburg 61
Buffalo Gap 60, Riverheads 30
Chatham 60, Dan River 27
Christiansburg 57, Carroll County 51
Colonial Forge 54, Stafford 47
Courtland 52, Eastern View 42
Culpeper 83, Caroline 37
E.C. Glass 52, Jefferson Forest 50
East Rockingham 47, Turner Ashby 41
Gloucester 46, Phoebus 28
Good Counsel, Md. 54, Bishop O’Connell 50
Grafton 67, Warhill 60
Hampton Christian 74, Portsmouth Christian 39
Hermitage 46, Varina 42
Highland Springs 39, Mills Godwin 36
Holston 39, Patrick Henry 34
Hopewell 71, Prince George 23
James River 53, Floyd County 52
King’s Fork High School 60, Great Bridge 28
Lafayette 58, Poquoson 47
Liberty Christian 56, Va. Episcopal 49
Lightridge 47, Independence 35
Lloyd Bird 69, Clover Hill 23
Lord Botetourt 62, Franklin County 10
Louisa 66, Spotsylvania 39
Maret, D.C. 63, Potomac School 59
Mechanicsville High School 65, Colonial Heights 22
Midlothian 58, Huguenot 16
Nandua 47, Chincoteague 29
Paul VI Catholic High School 62, Riverdale Baptist, Md. 59
Ridgeview 65, Lee High 21
Riverbend 42, Massaponax 38
Rustburg 42, Heritage (Lynchburg) 22
Salem 69, Pulaski County 36
Salem-Va. Beach 67, Kempsville 16
Sherando 46, Millbrook 45
Skyline 54, Meridian High School 40
Stuarts Draft 45, Wilson Memorial 43
Thomas Dale 73, Matoaca 37
West Springfield 44, Lake Braddock 38
Westmoreland County 58, Rappahannock 20
Westover Christian 49, Ridgeview Christian 36
William Fleming 78, Northside 36
Woodside 48, Warwick 42
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.