Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy for Urban Scholars 79, Ohio Deaf 51
Chesterland W. Geauga 67, Mantua Crestwood 38
Lewistown Indian Lake 61, London 56
Lodi Cloverleaf 97, Sullivan Black River 79
Marion Pleasant 56, Morral Ridgedale 35
Orange 54, Cle. E. Tech 53
Wellston 50, Athens 35
Wesley Christian, Ky. 78, International Sports Academy 69
Willard 58, Galion 49
