Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Academy for Urban Scholars 79, Ohio Deaf 51 Chesterland W. Geauga 67, Mantua Crestwood 38 Lewistown Indian…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy for Urban Scholars 79, Ohio Deaf 51

Chesterland W. Geauga 67, Mantua Crestwood 38

Lewistown Indian Lake 61, London 56

Lodi Cloverleaf 97, Sullivan Black River 79

Marion Pleasant 56, Morral Ridgedale 35

Orange 54, Cle. E. Tech 53

Wellston 50, Athens 35

Wesley Christian, Ky. 78, International Sports Academy 69

Willard 58, Galion 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.