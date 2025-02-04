Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Arcadia 62, Delmarva Christian, Del. 49 Blue Ridge School 82, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 59 Broad Run 72,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcadia 62, Delmarva Christian, Del. 49

Blue Ridge School 82, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 59

Broad Run 72, Park View-Sterling 39

Brunswick Academy 68, Westover Christian 43

C. G. Woodson 64, Lake Braddock 54

Carver 67, Amelia County 64

Chatham 62, Patrick County 47

Christiansburg 50, Staunton River 47

Clarke County 84, Stonewall Jackson 21

Clover Hill 59, Manchester 42

Colonial Heights 75, Southampton 58

Dan River 79, Tunstall 70

East Ridge, Ky. 68, Twin Valley 36

Fairfax Christian 64, Springdale Prep, Md. 62

George Wythe 79, Galax 44

Gill Grove Baptist 95, Faith Baptist 59

Glen Allen 68, Riverbend 67

Glenvar 84, Auburn 63

Grace Christian 67, Ridgeview Christian 34

Granby 73, First Colonial 64

Greensville County 72, Sussex Central 36

Grove Avenue Baptist 50, Denbigh Baptist 48

Grundy 60, River View, W.Va. 31

Halifax County 58, Liberty-Bedford 55

Hampton Christian 104, Gateway Christian 29

Hayfield 69, Flint Hill 62

Heritage 60, Loudoun Valley 49

Holston 67, Council 26

James Madison 48, Chantilly 41

James Robinson 64, Fairfax 51

K&Q Central 52, Essex 48

Kempsville 69, Menchville 62

King William 67, Charles City County High School 54

Madison County 45, Strasburg 42

Manor High School 47, Tallwood 41

Maury 73, Booker T. Washington 23

Mecklenburg County 60, Jefferson Forest 58

Millbrook 92, Liberty-Bealeton 71

Mills Godwin 93, Mechanicsville High School 74

Monacan 71, Midlothian 49

Mountain View 74, Freedom – Woodbridge 70

New Kent 64, Lafayette 53

Norfolk Collegiate 75, Norfolk Christian School 36

Northumberland 74, Mathews 65

Oscar Smith 74, Hickory 29

Patrick Henry 48, Armstrong 41

Patrick Henry 70, Hidden Valley 58

Paw Paw, W.Va. 79, Timber Ridge 50

Powhatan 44, Dinwiddie 43

Rock Ridge 44, John Champe 37

Rural Retreat 55, Honaker 42

Shady Spring, W.Va. 70, Graham 60

Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 45, Timberlake Christian 37

Smithfield 71, Salem-Va. Beach 57

South Lakes 62, Oakton 42

Steward School 80, Banner Christian 45

Surry County 65, West Point 64

Tabb 69, Poquoson 53

Tazewell 71, Hurley 61

Tuscarora 70, Dominion 53

Virginia Beach Catholic 89, Atlantic Shores Christian 31

West Potomac 63, Alexandria City 39

Western Albemarle 62, Fluvanna 37

Westfield 61, Centreville 52

William Campbell 60, Randolph-Henry 50

Woodbridge 74, New Hope Academy, Md. 71

