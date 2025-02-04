Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcadia 62, Delmarva Christian, Del. 49
Blue Ridge School 82, Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 59
Broad Run 72, Park View-Sterling 39
Brunswick Academy 68, Westover Christian 43
C. G. Woodson 64, Lake Braddock 54
Carver 67, Amelia County 64
Chatham 62, Patrick County 47
Christiansburg 50, Staunton River 47
Clarke County 84, Stonewall Jackson 21
Clover Hill 59, Manchester 42
Colonial Heights 75, Southampton 58
Dan River 79, Tunstall 70
East Ridge, Ky. 68, Twin Valley 36
Fairfax Christian 64, Springdale Prep, Md. 62
George Wythe 79, Galax 44
Gill Grove Baptist 95, Faith Baptist 59
Glen Allen 68, Riverbend 67
Glenvar 84, Auburn 63
Grace Christian 67, Ridgeview Christian 34
Granby 73, First Colonial 64
Greensville County 72, Sussex Central 36
Grove Avenue Baptist 50, Denbigh Baptist 48
Grundy 60, River View, W.Va. 31
Halifax County 58, Liberty-Bedford 55
Hampton Christian 104, Gateway Christian 29
Hayfield 69, Flint Hill 62
Heritage 60, Loudoun Valley 49
Holston 67, Council 26
James Madison 48, Chantilly 41
James Robinson 64, Fairfax 51
K&Q Central 52, Essex 48
Kempsville 69, Menchville 62
King William 67, Charles City County High School 54
Madison County 45, Strasburg 42
Manor High School 47, Tallwood 41
Maury 73, Booker T. Washington 23
Mecklenburg County 60, Jefferson Forest 58
Millbrook 92, Liberty-Bealeton 71
Mills Godwin 93, Mechanicsville High School 74
Monacan 71, Midlothian 49
Mountain View 74, Freedom – Woodbridge 70
New Kent 64, Lafayette 53
Norfolk Collegiate 75, Norfolk Christian School 36
Northumberland 74, Mathews 65
Oscar Smith 74, Hickory 29
Patrick Henry 48, Armstrong 41
Patrick Henry 70, Hidden Valley 58
Paw Paw, W.Va. 79, Timber Ridge 50
Powhatan 44, Dinwiddie 43
Rock Ridge 44, John Champe 37
Rural Retreat 55, Honaker 42
Shady Spring, W.Va. 70, Graham 60
Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 45, Timberlake Christian 37
Smithfield 71, Salem-Va. Beach 57
South Lakes 62, Oakton 42
Steward School 80, Banner Christian 45
Surry County 65, West Point 64
Tabb 69, Poquoson 53
Tazewell 71, Hurley 61
Tuscarora 70, Dominion 53
Virginia Beach Catholic 89, Atlantic Shores Christian 31
West Potomac 63, Alexandria City 39
Western Albemarle 62, Fluvanna 37
Westfield 61, Centreville 52
William Campbell 60, Randolph-Henry 50
Woodbridge 74, New Hope Academy, Md. 71
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
