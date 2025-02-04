Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Auburn 58, Glenvar 42 Battlefield 52, Seton School 38 Bishop O’Connell 52, Holy Cross, Md. 35 Broadway…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn 58, Glenvar 42

Battlefield 52, Seton School 38

Bishop O’Connell 52, Holy Cross, Md. 35

Broadway 63, Staunton 24

C. G. Woodson 52, Lake Braddock 25

C.D. Hylton 41, Mountain View 27

Carlisle 70, GW-Danville 43

Centreville 55, Westfield 25

Chantilly 46, James Madison 42

Charles City County High School 36, King William 35

Charlottesville 73, Monticello 20

Clarke County 84, Stonewall Jackson 21

Colonial Beach 58, Surry County 19

Douglas Freeman 59, Clover Hill 27

East Ridge, Ky. 71, Twin Valley 22

Essex 50, K&Q Central 21

Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 55, Fairfax Christian 18

Faith Christian-Roanoke 54, Temple Christian 42

Gainesville 64, Woodbridge 42

George Wythe 61, Galax 42

Glen Allen 76, Prince George 49

Grace Christian 45, Ridgeview Christian 17

Granby 69, First Colonial 12

Greensville County 73, Sussex Central 13

Hanover 53, Deep Run 47

Hickory 47, Oscar Smith 35

Highland-Warrenton 48, Oakcrest 40

Honaker 39, Rural Retreat 16

Hurley 52, Tazewell 22

I. C. Norcom High School 51, Denbigh 16

James Robinson 60, Fairfax 21

Lake Taylor 48, Woodside 42

Lancaster 46, Middlesex 35

Lebanon 52, Chilhowie 51

Liberty-Bedford 60, Halifax County 37

Lord Botetourt 52, Staunton River 34

Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 41, Petersburg 34

Maury 90, Booker T. Washington 6

Monacan 50, Midlothian 18

Narrows 70, Craig County 10

Norfolk Academy 37, Cape Henry Collegiate 32

Northern Virginia HomeSchool 41, Front Royal Home 26

Northumberland 42, Mathews 36

Oakton 49, South Lakes 33

Ocean Lakes 68, Norfolk Collegiate 59

Patrick County 49, Chatham 36

Patrick Henry 59, Hidden Valley 43

Portsmouth Christian 43, Summit Christian Academy 27

Powhatan 63, Dinwiddie 29

Pulaski County 60, Blacksburg 52

Riverdale Baptist, Md. 90, Evergreen Christian 46

Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 60, Timberlake Christian 44

Southampton Academy 36, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 27

St. John’s, D.C. 47, Bishop Ireton 43

St. Margaret’s 67, Grace Christian 17

Steward School 69, Miller School 40

Strasburg 53, Madison County 31

The Covenant School 63, Matoaca 50

Tunstall 57, Dan River 33

West Potomac 58, Alexandria City 17

Western Albemarle 57, Fluvanna 20

Western Branch 61, Smithfield 31

William Campbell 47, Randolph-Henry 19

Wilson Memorial 73, Amherst County 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Annandale vs. Herndon, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

