Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn 58, Glenvar 42
Battlefield 52, Seton School 38
Bishop O’Connell 52, Holy Cross, Md. 35
Broadway 63, Staunton 24
C. G. Woodson 52, Lake Braddock 25
C.D. Hylton 41, Mountain View 27
Carlisle 70, GW-Danville 43
Centreville 55, Westfield 25
Chantilly 46, James Madison 42
Charles City County High School 36, King William 35
Charlottesville 73, Monticello 20
Clarke County 84, Stonewall Jackson 21
Colonial Beach 58, Surry County 19
Douglas Freeman 59, Clover Hill 27
East Ridge, Ky. 71, Twin Valley 22
Essex 50, K&Q Central 21
Fairfax Home School Athletic Association 55, Fairfax Christian 18
Faith Christian-Roanoke 54, Temple Christian 42
Gainesville 64, Woodbridge 42
George Wythe 61, Galax 42
Glen Allen 76, Prince George 49
Grace Christian 45, Ridgeview Christian 17
Granby 69, First Colonial 12
Greensville County 73, Sussex Central 13
Hanover 53, Deep Run 47
Hickory 47, Oscar Smith 35
Highland-Warrenton 48, Oakcrest 40
Honaker 39, Rural Retreat 16
Hurley 52, Tazewell 22
I. C. Norcom High School 51, Denbigh 16
James Robinson 60, Fairfax 21
Lake Taylor 48, Woodside 42
Lancaster 46, Middlesex 35
Lebanon 52, Chilhowie 51
Liberty-Bedford 60, Halifax County 37
Lord Botetourt 52, Staunton River 34
Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 41, Petersburg 34
Maury 90, Booker T. Washington 6
Monacan 50, Midlothian 18
Narrows 70, Craig County 10
Norfolk Academy 37, Cape Henry Collegiate 32
Northern Virginia HomeSchool 41, Front Royal Home 26
Northumberland 42, Mathews 36
Oakton 49, South Lakes 33
Ocean Lakes 68, Norfolk Collegiate 59
Patrick County 49, Chatham 36
Patrick Henry 59, Hidden Valley 43
Portsmouth Christian 43, Summit Christian Academy 27
Powhatan 63, Dinwiddie 29
Pulaski County 60, Blacksburg 52
Riverdale Baptist, Md. 90, Evergreen Christian 46
Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 60, Timberlake Christian 44
Southampton Academy 36, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 27
St. John’s, D.C. 47, Bishop Ireton 43
St. Margaret’s 67, Grace Christian 17
Steward School 69, Miller School 40
Strasburg 53, Madison County 31
The Covenant School 63, Matoaca 50
Tunstall 57, Dan River 33
West Potomac 58, Alexandria City 17
Western Albemarle 57, Fluvanna 20
Western Branch 61, Smithfield 31
William Campbell 47, Randolph-Henry 19
Wilson Memorial 73, Amherst County 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Annandale vs. Herndon, ccd.
