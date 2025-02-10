Monday.com: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $23…

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel (AP) — Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $23 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tel aviv-Yafo, Israel-based company said it had profit of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were $1.08 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The project management software developer posted revenue of $268 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $261.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $32.4 million, or 62 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $972 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Monday.com said it expects revenue in the range of $274 million to $276 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion.

