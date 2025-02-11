Monarch Casino: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of…

RENO, Nev. (AP) — RENO, Nev. (AP) — Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $25.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reno, Nevada-based company said it had profit of $1.36.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $134.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $129 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $94.1 million, or $4.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $522.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCRI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.