Molson Coors: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $287.8 million.

The Golden, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $1.39 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.30 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The beer maker posted revenue of $3.24 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.74 billion, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.71 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.12 billion, or $5.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.63 billion.

