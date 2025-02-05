Molina: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of…

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Molina Healthcare Inc. (MOH) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $251 million.

The Long Beach, California-based company said it had profit of $4.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $5.05 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.81 per share.

The provider of Medicaid-related services posted revenue of $10.5 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.18 billion, or $20.42 per share. Revenue was reported as $40.65 billion.

Molina expects full-year earnings to be $24.50 per share.

