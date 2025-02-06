Mohawk Industries: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $93.2 million.…

CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — CALHOUN, Ga. (AP) — Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $93.2 million.

The Calhoun, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.95 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.88 per share.

The flooring maker posted revenue of $2.64 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.57 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $517.7 million, or $8.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.84 billion.

