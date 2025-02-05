Moelis: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moelis & Co. (MC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $89.4 million.…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Moelis & Co. (MC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $89.4 million.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $1.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.18 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $438.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $438.7 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $338.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $136 million, or $1.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.19 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.