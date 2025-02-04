Modine: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $41…

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $41 million.

On a per-share basis, the Racine, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 76 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 92 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The heating and cooling products maker posted revenue of $616.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $613 million.

