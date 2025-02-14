Moderna: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Moderna Inc. (MRNA) on Friday reported a loss of $1.12 billion in…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Moderna Inc. (MRNA) on Friday reported a loss of $1.12 billion in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $2.91. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.50 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.69 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $966 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $956.1 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $3.56 billion, or $9.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.24 billion.

Moderna expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion.

