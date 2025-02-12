MKS Instruments: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $90 million.…

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — MKS Instruments Inc. (MKSI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $90 million.

On a per-share basis, the Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.33. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.15 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.92 per share.

The maker of analysis and processing equipment for semiconductor companies posted revenue of $935 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $910.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $190 million, or $2.81 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.59 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, MKS Instruments expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.13 to $1.67.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $870 million to $950 million for the fiscal first quarter.

