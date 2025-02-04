Mizuho: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Mizuho Financial Group inc. (MFG) on Monday reported net income of $1.9 billion in…

TOKYO (AP) — TOKYO (AP) — Mizuho Financial Group inc. (MFG) on Monday reported net income of $1.9 billion in its fiscal third quarter.

The bank, based in Tokyo, said it had earnings of 15 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $16.33 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $16.33 billion, which beat Street forecasts.

