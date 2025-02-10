Mitek Systems: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) on Monday reported a loss of $4.6 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) on Monday reported a loss of $4.6 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The mobile imaging software company posted revenue of $37.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.2 million.

Mitek Systems expects full-year revenue in the range of $170 million to $180 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MITK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MITK

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.